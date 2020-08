Our attention has been drawn to a story in the Vanguard Newspapers of August 8, 2020, titled “NDDC writes Nunieh, demands refund of N1.96bn in 7 days.” In the said report, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC, in a letter addressed to Dr Joi Nunieh (former Ag. MD in the IMC), entitled “Demand for […]

The post NDDC: IMC’s letter to Joi Nunieh is acceptance of guilty appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...