President Muhammadu Buhari’s admission of Wrongdoing by the Interim Management Committee at the Niger Delta Development Commission should be backed with action. When he was asked what he thought of the ongoing revelations of corruption at the EFCC and NDDC, the president said that some of his appointees have abused trust by misusing their offices […]

The post NDDC: President Buhari should match his words with action-sack Akpabio and IMC now appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...