NDLEA arrests soldier with arms, cannabis

Duku JOEL, Damaturu

A 25 year old soldier, Mohammed Kashim has been arrested in Yobe State in possession of arms and some quantity of cannabis sativa, otherwise known as Indian helm.

The soldier was apprehended by men of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) along Nguru/Hadeja road.

The Assistant State Commander Administration and Logistic, Mr. Julius Zer who is also the Acting State Commander of the NDLEA in Yobe state disclosed that the soldier was arrested on Thursday July 30, 2020 with 30 rounds of live ammunitions with a magazine and 1kg of cannabis sativa.

Zer also informed that the suspect is an indigene of Geidam serving with the Nigeria Army in Ibadan, Oyo State where he was coming from for the Sallah celebration.

“He was arrested in a truck on Thursday, 30/07/2020 by the officers of NDLEA, Nguru Area Command on Nguru/Hadeja highway. On his way to Geidam, Yobe state from Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Both the suspected soldier and the ammunition have been handed to the DPO Nguru Division. They have reliably informed us that the suspect has eventually been transferred to the Yobe State Police HQ in Damaturu the following day for further investigations,” Mr. Zer explained.

When asked whether the suspect was arrested based on tip-off or intelligence, Mr. Zer informed that his men became suspicious of the trailer after perceiving strong smell of Indian helm from the front seat of the trailer where the suspect and the driver were sitting.

“An intensified search later led to the discovery of the exhibits belonging to him, the suspect,” Mr. Zer disclosed.

The Yobe State Police Public Relation Officer ASP Dungus Abdulkareem said he is yet to be briefed about the case.

He however promised to get details of the case and brief the reporter after the Sallah celebration.

