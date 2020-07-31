Ndume right on Boko Haram deradicalisation

UnderTow

When the federal government conceived the policy of deradicalising, rehabilitating and reintegrating repentant Boko Haram militants, there was no indication how or by whom the idea came about, nor how to define and measure what repentance was or what it meant. Once the government had made up its mind on rehabilitating and releasing the militants, simply because they had surrendered and repented, the policy was firmed up and released to the public. Many people expressed reservations about the timeliness or relevance of the policy, but by an inscrutable logic, the government decided to do what it argued was the best in the circumstance. The policy had never been tested even on a small scale in these parts, but that was a small inconvenience. The policy was good to go, and money was voted to make it happen.

If the government did not get the rest of Nigeria to buy into the deradicalisation policy, perhaps the Northeast, the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, had bought into it by a wide margin. Alas, it has turned out that the region is also deeply uncomfortable with the policy, though the region’s governors were wary of opposing a policy they were neither sure of its acceptability nor of its feasibility. Not to be wrong-footed, the region simply sighed and waited to see which way the cat jumps. To be fair to the region, which had borne the brunt of the insurgency in gross costs to their social and economic existence, they expressed their reservations, wondering why the federal government would shift its gaze away from the millions displaced by the revolt and instead concentrate on rehabilitating hundreds of militants whose bona fides no one could state or vouch for.

But perhaps their reservations were not fully or clearly expressed, for the government simply forged determinedly ahead, culminating in the rehabilitation and release of over 600 hundred militants last week, bringing the cumulative total released to about 800 since the programme began some four years ago. The militants had been deradicalised and trained by the military, which took charge of the programme, and they are being settled in various communities in the Northeast. They will be monitored, says the government, without indicating how robust their monitoring logistics would be. Countries which have robust parole systems have been wary of suggesting that their methods are foolproof. How the Nigerian authorities would ensure that the released Boko Haram militants would never cause fresh trouble remains to be seen.

Early in the week, however, and as an indication that the deradicalisation policy was not unanimously embraced in the country, let alone in the Northeast, especially when the insurgency is nowhere near ending, the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, voiced the opinions of many who had remonstrated with the government over the policy and declared it both short-sighted and unfeasible. According to the senator, Borno indigenes have misgivings about the policy and are quite uneasy with it, and in any case would prefer the government to pay attention to the more germane social and economic issues and problems of internally displaced persons as well as keep the so-called repentant militants in prison until the war ended.

According to Sen Ndume, “If I ask those that released them to recall them tomorrow and let them come back to Gombe where they are, I don’t think they’ll have up to 50% of them. There’s nowhere in our constitution that allows for that even. When you commit a crime, it is court that will decide to free you. This programme is not what our people want…” More succinctly, speaking on a Channels Television programme, the outspoken senator argued: “Those that have been radicalised and released into the community, there is no monitoring device; and most of them that are back, I can give an example in Damboa. One of them only came back to kill his father and take away his cows and ran away with it. Some of them that returned to Damboa, after two, three days, they disappeared. I learnt reliably that even in the course of de-radicalisation, they said they are not willing to come to live with the infidels. This programme really needs to be looked into immediately. I am gathering information and position of my people and may even go legal…It is a very misplaced priority that is not supposed to happen now. This is a situation where we still have over one million internally displaced in various camps and host communities and they are still dealing with the trauma of the insurgency and the government is doing this Operation Safe Corridor bringing in those people that tortured, killed and maimed. The memories are still fresh in our mind. Almost all the people are against this programme. Why don’t you rehabilitate, resettle the people that are still coping with the trauma and give them start-up pack to start their lives in any part of the country? We have IDPs scattered all over the country. If the government is serious about a programme like this, it should start with the victims first, not the perpetrators.”

It is hard to fault Sen Ndume. He has had reasons to disagree with the prosecution of the war on terror, and has also criticised the mistreatment of victims and mismanagement of IDP camps. He has been critical of the government, and repeatedly expressed his frustrations with military tactics and sometimes high-handedness. He may not always be right, and has sometimes walked back his views on the insurgency, but he is well informed. In fact, at a time, he was even seen as a sympathiser of the insurgents and called to task. But overall, he has placed the interest of his constituency far above anything else, and has more often than not been right about his criticisms and suggestions. In this instance, however, his views are unimpeachable.

The deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration (DRR) programme was badly mistimed, misjudged and misplaced. It is unconscionable to leave the humongous problem of IDPs and stranded and helpless victims still largely unresolved while extravagantly taking on the less urgent and dubious issue of taking care of those who levied war on the nation. There is no way to justify it. The government misplaced its priorities by not fully settling the problems of the victims of the war, many of whom are scattered in different parts of the North, before taking on the minor and less urgent problem of repentant insurgents. This misplacement of priority has opened up the government to allegations of cuddling Boko Haram, a view stridently expressed in other parts of the country and also now in the Northeast. And by not putting in place all necessary measures to police the programme in a manner that would reassure the public, the government has seemed to show indifference to public apprehensions.

It was wrong of the government to design a programme that was improperly conceived and debated. It was railroaded through the public policy mill, and pigheadedly executed without the customary restraints of parliamentary oversight. It not only exhibited regional bias, it also gave the unwholesome impression that there was something more than usual to be gained by rehabilitating the insurgents other than public interest. Now that the Northeast is aghast at the policy, the last plank of supposed support has been yanked from under it.

It is also a sign of the frailty of public protest and participation that there was no sufficient outcry against the policy, both to defeat it and compel the government to put relevant and adequate premium on resettling victims of the revolt. Having embarked on this short-sighted course fraught with a lot of implementation difficulties, the government will be hard put to walk back the reintegration policy. But it must heed the misgivings of the public and find foolproof means of instituting measures that would prevent abuse. Sen Ndume pointed out one or two examples of errant behaviour by rehabilitated insurgents. If true, this is a huge blow to an already controversial and impracticable policy. That errancy must never recur. To ensure that proper monitoring of the reintegrated militants is done, measures must be emplaced to make that errant behaviour a one-off.

There is, however, in fact no way to defend the policy as a whole, whether it is foolproof or not. So this is the time to suspend it. It is time the government concentrated on the better and more noble policy of rehabilitating victims of the insurgency, most of whom are still in IDP camps, while security agents who fight the militants are still groaning under the pressure of long tours of duty, inadequate military equipment, and what they allege are poor remunerations and allowances. Rehabilitating militants was a needless distraction that has engendered bad faith and suspicions. The government should cut its loss over a policy that is ambiguous, unethical and certainly not well received. It should face the war squarely and fight to win it. Few at the moment believe that the government and its military want to win the war, for the public cannot rationalise how a band of some three or four thousand insurgents can pin a whole military down, a military that suddenly decided to develop the futile idea of super camps instead of taking the war to the insurgents and clearing the country of their menace.

