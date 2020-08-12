NECO records low registration of candidates

By Justina Asishana, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) is recording low registration of candidates for examinations, its Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Professor Godswill Obioma, has said.

Obioma said there are currently 20,110 students registered for the NECO National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission of Junior Secondary School (JSS1) pupils into Federal Unity Colleges.

The Registrar said 104,341 candidates had registered for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) while 169,144 had registered for NECO’s Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The new figure shows a drop from the 75,635 candidates that were registered for the National Common Entrance examination in 2019 and 1,163,194 candidates for the SSCE same year.

The NECO Registrar said he was not perturbed by the low registration as there is adequate time for other candidates to register.

He added that the registration for the BECE will close on August 21, that of the National Common Entrance examinations would end on October 10, while the registration for the SSCE would end on September 10.

Obioma expressed optimism that there will be more candidates to register for the examinations before the closing date for the sale of forms.

