NECO releases 2020 examination timetable

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Tuesday released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of its 2020 examinations for Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination for students in exit class. Professor Godswill Obioma, Registrar of NECO announced the release of the timetable at a press briefing at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger State. He […]

