NECO Releases 2020 Examination Timetable

This was disclosed in a statement made on Tuesday by NECO Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Professor Godswill Obioma, stating that the examinations will start on October 5 and end on November 18, 2020.

During a press conference at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, the Niger State capital, Obioma noted that the exam body has scheduled the BECE for Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th November 2020. The statement reads below:

“NECO SSCE will take place on Monday 5th October 2020 to Wednesday 18th November 2020 while NECO NCEE for admission of JSS1 students into Federal Unity Colleges will hold on Saturday 17th October 2020.

“In addition, NECO has scheduled the BECE (re-sit) to take place on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th November 2020 for the prescribed relevant subjects.”

The Registrar said that the examination body has prepared a manual on guidelines for the preparation of school for the conduct of public examinations in the context of COVID-19 which covers five areas.

He then declared that NECO has put in place special measures for its BECE, SSCE and NCEE this year adding that the measures will ensure appropriate standards and excellence before, during and after the examinations.

Among the measures include the signing of an oath of allegiance by everyone who will participate in the examination while the installation and use of special CCTV cameras in all examination centres and custodian points are being explored.

He stressed that registration of all examinations are ongoing and that there will not be any extension urging government, parents and schools to procure the forms before the deadline of sales of forms.