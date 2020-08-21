NEMA, FEMA warn community on safety

Agency Reporter

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have advised leaders of Gwagwalada community to take safety measures serious to forestall possible flood as the year progresses.

NEMA Assistant Chief Planning Officer Abuja Operation Office Reuben Babatunde gave the charge at a sensitisation programme for the residents of the community.

“We must all do everything possible to avert the danger posed by flooding,” he said.

According to Babatunde, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) have predicted a lot of rainfall, hence the need to sensitise the people to the dangers of flooding.

“Gwagwalada was among the towns listed as being in danger. We don’t want what happened in 2012 to repeat itself where lives and properties were lost. There is a need for us to take precaution.

“We are here to sensitise you on what to do to guard against the flood. You must stop dumping refuse inside drainages.”