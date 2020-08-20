NEMA flag-off monthly distribution of food items to IDPs Borno

By Inusa Ndahi, Maiduguri

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun its monthly food distribution for about 38,000 Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) in camps, host communities and accessible liberated communities in Borno state.

Since the displacement for over a decade, IDPs in Borno State have been receiving food items provided by NEMA on a monthly basis.

Speaking to correspondents on Thursday during the flag-off presentation of the food items to the IDPs at Bakassi camp Maiduguri, the NEMA Team Leader, Flight Lieutenant Umar Sani, said the distribution was a continuation of the routine monthly distribution to designated areas in the state.

The designated areas included 17 camps located within and outside the state capital, as well as three camps in liberated areas of Jakana, Mainok and Benesheik making a total of 38,000 households benefitting in Borno state.

He said the food items were approved for distribution by the Director-General NEMA AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) as part of the federal government’s efforts to ease the hardship of IDPs displaced by the insurgency.

Sani noted that “the agency has so far covered 7,400 households in Bakassi camp, while other camps will follow till the exercise is completed”.

According to him, “each household will get 25kg of beans, 12.5kg of rice, 12.5kg of maize and condiment that will last for one month”.

He, however, urged the IDPs not to sell the items provided to them as the government would not condone such negative practice

Vanguard