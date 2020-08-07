NEMA warns Jalingo residents of imminent flood

By Ben Adaji Jalingo

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday called on Jalingo residents to avoid settlements along riverine areas.

Mr Igue Terungwa Head of Search and Rescue Unit, NEMA Operation’s Office in Yola made the call at the sensitization programme on 2020 flood warning alert in Jalingo local government.

He disclosed that recent survey has shown that there is an impending flood and warned those living at the banks of the river Benue to relocate.

Terungwa stressed the need for residents to be enlightened about the risk involved in flooding and advised the public to desist from consumption of flood water, pointing out that the water could be contaminated.

He advised residents to use alternative sources of water after flood, adding that flood could bring reptiles from distance locations, urging residents to be vigilant about their environment before, during and after flooding.

Terungwa said that the agency had initiated the awareness campaign to prevent human distaster and to forstall negative impact of flooding to communities.

He also advised residents to get acquainted with Weather forcasts and other warnings from NIMET.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abdulnasir Boboji, Chairman Jalingo local government area commended NEMA for the sensitization initiative.

Boboji gave assurance that the council would continue to partner with the agency to achieve the awareness campaign to the grassroots.

According to him, “the people from the grassroots are in dire need of this sensitization and I am happy that you are more proactive now than ever,” he said.

