BBNaija : Viral Video Of Ozo Fonding Nengi Breast Stirs Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of Big Brother Naija housemates, Ozo and Nengi last night.

In the video Ozo’s hands were seen moving under the duvet around Nengi chest, although it was not clear what Ozo was doing, she could be heard saying ‘seriously’.

Since the beginning of the show, Nengi and Ozo have been very close, although Nengi seems to have feelings for him and Ozo also making his intentions known to her.

She insisted she has a relationship outside the house and cannot be more than just friends with him.

She, however, mentioned to him that she would have sex on national television if she wanted to.

The video has since stirred reactions from BBNaija fans on Twitter as some alleged that Ozo was touching her breast, others said it was just her hand.

Just yesterday Nengi Rebecca Hampson, bluntly told Ozo not to mistake their closeness in the house for a “relationship”.

Ozo has always fancied Nengi and has been on her case for a while. During one of his diary sessions, he even mentioned that she has the qualities he is searching for in a woman and that he is really attracted to her.

During one of her diary sessions, Nengi however revealed to Big Brother that she has a boyfriend outside the house who broke up with her because she didn’t tell him she was going into the Big Brother house until when she was about going in.

She said she hopes they reconcile when she leaves the house and if not, she might consider Ozo’s proposal as he is a great guy as well.

Both of them have been very close in the house and most of the time always seen together.

Well, last night, she set the records straight to him again, telling him not to mistake their closeness for anything. She said she hopes she isn’t leading him on. Ozo on the other hand didn’t look pleased.

