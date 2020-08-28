BBNaija : I Cannot Wait To Have Sex With Neo, Vee Tells Laycon

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Vee has said she is eager to have sex with her lover, Neo.

Vee had stirred speculations days ago after she complained of missing her period to Neo

However, her recent conversation with Laycon and Lucy on Thursday night confirmed they have not had sex.

Vee told Laycon that she cannot wait to have sex with Neo.

She said this after Laycon asked her if she would have sex with anyone in the house.

“Neo is the first person I will have sex with when I leave the house.

“I didn’t imagine I was getting this far, but I cannot wait to have sex with him,” she said.

The housemates seems to be getting along well, recall that on vee’s birthday Neo penned down a beautiful love message for Vee which captivated the heart of Vee and even fellow housemates.

The street journal had reported about Vee complaining of not having her period this month.

Neo on Thursday fueled the suspicion when he asked about it. he even added that Vee looked pregnant.

Vee said: “I’ve missed my period, I’m gonna fu*k you up. You should be scared.”

Neo full of confidence said: “I’m a fu*king 26yr old man, I’m Neo, I’m a reality Tv star. I got you.

“You probably just miscalculated so don’t be scared,” he added

This conversation has raised eyebrows with some suspecting that the couple might have had sex off-camera in the house

