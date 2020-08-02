Nestlé supports 18 orphanages nationwide

As part of efforts to support the less privileged in the country, Nestlé Nigeria volunteers has donated food, beverages and personal hygiene products to children in 18 orphanages across Nigeria under its Global Employee Volunteer Programme, Nestlé Cares.

Nestlé Cares is aimed at enhancing volunteer activities and providing an opportunity for Nestlé employees to give back to society by offering their time, talent and resources.

Relief materials donated by staff and matched by the company reached over 700 children in 18 orphanages across Nigeria.

The orphanages that were touched include the SOS Children’s Village, Isolo-Lagos, Sought After Children’s Orphanage, Ajah-Lagos, SOS Children’s Home Jos, Adonai Orphanage Home Kaduna, Nigerian Red Cross Motherless Babies Home Enugu, Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care, Yaba, Lagos, Rachel’s Home, Abuja and St. Anne’s Children’s Home, Warri, Delta State.

According to its Communication and Public Affairs Manager, Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka the Corporate they recognised that in times like this, the most important concern for caregivers is providing adequate nutrition for their children while ensuring the highest standards of hygiene to keep them safe.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the SOS Children’s Village, Isolo Lagos, the Programme Director, Mr. Ayodeji Adelopo said, “These times are challenging for all of us, and these are the times when support is really needed. I would like to thank Nestlé and its employees for not failing to provide the much needed support.”

At the Adonai Orphanage Home, Kaduna, the Director, Pastor Samuel Oyelowo and the Matron, Rev. Mrs. Elizabeth O. Afuwape who received the donations on behalf of the Orphanage expressed appreciation for Nestlé’s continuous support.

