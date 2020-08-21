Netflix Issues Apology For Inappropriate Movie Poster

Netflix has issued a statement apologizing for the marketing of its upcoming original film “Cuties,” directed by French filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré.

Netflix received backlash over the film after it debuted a poster for the film August 18 that many believed sexualized children.

This led to a petition in Change.org to remove Cuties from the streaming platform, calling it, “disgusting as it sexualizes an eleven-year-old for the viewing pleasure of pedophiles and also negatively influences our children.”

The American media service released the poster, showing the young girls of the film in suggestive dance poses.

The movie world premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award and earned Doucouré a spot on IndieWire’s annual list of rising women directors to know.

The petition added that there is no “need for such content in that age group, particularly when sex trafficking and pedophilia are so rampant.”

Following the criticism received over the chosen artwork, Netflix apologized for the mistake and has taken down the Cuties poster.

Netflix responded to the backlash with an apology tweet on the company’s official Twitter account.

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

“Cuties” stars newcomer Fathia Youssouf as Amy, an 11-year-old girl who befriends a group of dancers at her school and begins growing into her burgeoning femininity. Amy’s coming of age experience with her new friends upsets her mother as it is in direct confrontation with the family’s Senegalese Muslim traditions.

Netflix’s poster for “Cuties” featured the young girls that appear in the film striking suggestive dance poses such as twerking while dressed in tight and revealing group outfits. Netflix’s marketing led to a Change.org petition urging the streaming giant to remove the title from its upcoming slate. The petition for Netflix to cancel “Cuties” has earned over 35,000 signatures and counting.

