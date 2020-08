Daisy Coleman, the sexual assault victim whose story was the subject of “Audrie & Daisy” Netflix documentary, has died by suicide. She was 23. According to her mother, Melinda, Daisy took her life on Tuesday night, TMZ reported. “My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight,” Melinda Coleman wrote on Facebook. “If you saw crazy […]

The post Netflix Star Daisy Coleman Dies By Suicide At 23 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

