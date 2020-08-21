New Born Baby Wrapped in a Towel Found on the Street

A new born baby was found dead wrapped in a beach towel on a street in Bradford by the West Yorkshire Police.

The Police who have begun a search for the mother of the baby said emergency services were called to Bowling Back Lane in Bradford on Thursday after the baby was found wrapped in the towel, which depicts the island of Fuerteventura.

Authorities are now looking for the mother of the baby, amid concerns for her wellbeing.

In a statement issued through West Yorkshire Police, Sara Hollins, head of midwifery for Bradford, said: “Our main priority is to find the mum of the baby as we are concerned for her wellbeing and want to ensure she gets the appropriate medical care and support.”

She urged the baby’s mother, who she said is likely to be from the area, or any of her friends to call the police or text.

Police have also released a picture of the pink beach towel, which depicts the island of Fuerteventura in yellow on a purple background, as well as various pictures including fish, sea horses and a palm tree.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 or call or text 07753 672648 quoting log 564.

Like this: Like Loading...