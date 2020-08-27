New chairman of population commission gets Council of State approval

The Council of State has approved the appointment of Silas Agara as the new chairman of the National Population Commission, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said Thursday.
Mr Agara is a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State.
Members of the Commission approved are: Muhammed Chuso A. Dottijo, (Sokoto); Razaq Gidado, (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed, (Bauchi); Joseph Kwai Shazin, (FCT); Bala Almu Banya, (Katsina); and Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, (Lagos).
The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, had denied that he joined forces with people opposed to having Mr Agara as the chairman of the commission.
President Muhammadu Buhari had in two separate letters dated March 20 and August 12 nominated Mr Agara.
