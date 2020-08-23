New gas plant in Delta to provide 700,000 metric tonnes daily

File photo

By Emma Amaize

A multi-billion gas plant expected to provide 700,000 metric tonnes of processed gas daily and also improve power supply in Asaba, capital of Delta State and environs, is being constructed in the state by SEEPCO LNG Plant.

Deputy Governor of Delta, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, who toured the gas plant at Ogbakgwu, Ogume, Ndokwa West local government area, weekend, restated that the state government, led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, was open to foreign and local investors.

He said the administration had provided enabling environment and support, as part of deliberate efforts to enhance development.

His words: “Delta State is open to prospective investors in the areas of agriculture, solid minerals, oil and gas, science and technology among others.”

He said the impact of the multi-billion naira gas processing plant at Ogume on the state and national economy could not be overemphasized, soliciting for a stronger partnership between the state government, the company and Ogume community.

The deputy governor, however, commended the youths and elders of the host community for providing a conducive environment for the construction of the gas plant without any form of disturbances or crisis.

“The state government has an institutional structure for peacebuilding,” he stated, as he advised officials of the company “to carry the state government along when signing any Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the community in order to forestall any misunderstanding.”

Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, said: “Delta state is rich in oil and gas, hence the need for investors to take advantage of the conducive environment and invest in the state.”

He said the company was constructing the gas plant in line with international best practices, adding that government was pleased with its operations.

Vice President, SEEPCO Group of Companies, Mr Sandeep Singh, said: “The project, which is a multi-billion naira gas processing plant had 95 per cent input from local content, including laying of 100 kilometres of pipeline to the plant, while the others which are highly technical were fabricated from USA, UK, India and Germany.”

He noted that the gas plant, which is the latest technology in the industry would also have a 1000 megawatts independent power plant that will feed Asaba and environs.

Mr Singh said “natural gas would be sourced for the plant from OML 143. I commended the state government for providing the enabling environment to execute the project.”

Head of Project, Mr Santil, said: “SEEPCO was the first company in Nigeria to go for mounted bullet storage facility for propane, butane and LPG, which is considered safest mode of bulk hydrocarbon.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.