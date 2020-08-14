New Jaguar F-TYPE set to seduce Africa

THE new Jaguar F-TYPE has arrived in sub-Sahara Africa with an even more dramatic design, improved dynamics and increased focus on driver engagement.

Available in both Coupé and Convertible form, the two-seat sports car has evolved from its World Car Design-winning predecessor’s form with new super-slim pixel LED headlights featuring subtly revised ‘Calligraphy’ J signature daytime running lights.

At the rear, slender taillights inherit ‘Chicane’ LED signatures similar to the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE.

The surfaces of its new clamshell bonnet flow down to a grille that retains the proportions of the original’s but is slightly wider and deeper with a new hexagonal mesh pattern.

Fender vents now feature the Jaguar Leaper motif and updated bumpers at the front and back have been updated to offer greater differentiation across the model range, from F-TYPE R-Dynamic to the range-topping F-TYPE R.

Like the exterior, the F-TYPE’s driver-focussed 1+1 interior has been refined with discreet details and a heightened sense of luxury and sportiness.

Along with deployable centre air vents, the start button’s pulsing red ‘heartbeat’ conveys a sense of theatre for the driver, while ‘Jaguar Est.1935’ markings on the centre console finisher, glovebox release button surround and seatbelt guides offer subtle reminders of Jaguar’s rich heritage.

The cockpit now features a 12.3-inch HD TFT instrument cluster with reconfigurable graphics unique to the F-TYPE.

Drivers have a choice of display themes, including a full-screen navigation map, but in true sports car fashion, the default mode is set to a large central rev-counter.

Rich materials such as Windsor leather, Engine Spin metallics and satin-finish Noble Chrome add touches of luxury, and are complemented by beautifully-crafted monogram stitch patterns – repeated in the door trims – and Jaguar Leaper or R motifs embossed in the headrests.

Lightweight slimline seats with optional heating and cooling functions come in two forms: Sport and Performance.

The New Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic model comes with the purest Sports version as standard, while the R and First Edition models get a Performance seat with more pronounced support at shoulder height.

Standard equipment in the R-Dynamic package includes Premium LED headlights, 19” alloy wheels, 6-way electric seat adjustments, keyless entry, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch interactive instrument cluster and six airbags and a fixed panoramic roof among others.

The range-topping F-TYPE R adds Pixel LED headlights, 12-way memory electric seats, Ebony Windsor leather, upsized 20” alloys and an R body kit.

Three engine options are available starting with a 221kW/400Nm Ingenium 2.0-litre 4-cylinder P300. This model dashes from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 250km/h, with average combined fuel consumption of 7.2l/100km.

An ever-popular supercharged 3.0-litre V6 P380 with 280kW and 460Nm delivers 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 275km/h.

The V6 is offered with a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive, and benefits from a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Available throughout the first year of production is a special First Edition version of the P380 all-wheel drive exclusively.

The First Edition adds 20” Diamond Turned alloys, ‘First Edition’ scripting on the door treadplates and aluminium instrument panel finisher, and Windsor leather Performance seats in a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster stitching or Mars Red with Flame stitching.

The First Edition is available in three colours— Fuji White, Santorini Black or Eiger Grey.

