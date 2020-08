New coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to drift lower Saturday, staying below 50,000 for the eighth straight day, while the nation’s death toll surpassed 176,300.

Total U.S. coronavirus cases rose to nearly 5.7 million, just under a quarter of the global tally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 23 million people have been infected, the figures show, and more than 804,000 have died.

