New York BLM leader Hawk Newsome defends looters and compares America to ‘terrorists’

The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in New York has compared the US government to ‘terrorists’, as he defended protesters and looters during a heated exchange with Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

Hawk Newsome, chairman of BLM’s Greater New York chapter, appeared on The Story with Martha MacCallum on Tuesday, where he responded to Rudy Giuliani’s recent remarks calling BLM a terrorist group.

Giuliani on Monday said President Trump should consider declaring Black Lives Matter a ‘domestic terrorist organization’, citing looting and vandalism by demonstrators during the recent George Floyd protests across the country.

Giuliani claimed BLM activists had ‘basically engaged in stealing’, and called the group an ‘illegal organization’ whose intent is ‘to overthrow our government.’

During a heated exchange on Tuesday night, BLM chairman Hawk Newsome (pictured) defended the organization while comparing the US government of being terrorists

Newsome (pictured with Nick Cannon) said BLM activists have been fighting for ‘human rights’ and equality and question why there hasn’t been a harder stance on white supremacists

During the interview, Newsome fired back at Giuliani, but refused to directly say whether or not he condoned looting by protesters.

He accused the former mayor of New York City and now personal attorney to the president of accomplishing nothing since his tenure ended, and said he was mischaracterizing protesters who are fighting for human rights.

‘He’s talking about mothers and fathers who are out there protesting,’ Newsome said.

‘He’s talking about black people and white people who are out there fighting for the rights of every human being – for equity, for human rights – and he’s calling us terrorists?’

Newsome also questioned why Giuliani has not taken a hard stance on white supremacists and the KKK, which he said ‘is responsible for bloodshed over hundreds of years.’

MacCallum interjected to say Giuliani was likely referring to the looters and rioters that destroyed local businesses and properties during the demonstrations.

The interview then took an awkward turn as Newsome responded by suggesting the American government were the true terrorists for ‘pillaging’ foreign countries.

‘OK, so when America goes and steals diamonds and oils, who’s calling us terrorists?’ Newsome told MacCallum.

His comments were in response to Rudy Giuliani’s calls for Trump to declare BLM a ‘domestic terrorist organization’

Giuliani said BLM protesters had engaged in stealing and are intent on ‘overthrowing’ the government

‘When the American government goes and pillages different countries, who’s calling us terrorists?’

MacCallum then asked Newsome if he agreed with fellow BLM leader Ariel Atkins in Chicago, who during a recent interview said looting was a form of reparations.

In a clip aired during the segment, Atkins said she ‘didn’t care’ if people targeted high-end stores like Gucci or Macy’s, if it meant they had something to eat.

In response, Newsome once again deflected by saying criticizing looters was a byproduct of white supremacy.

‘The problem with oppression and white supremacy is, white supremacy will have you criticizing the oppressed and worshiping the oppressors,’ he told MacCallum.

‘Now, if you want to talk to me about reparations, nothing falls short of a solution other than people cutting a check. If you want to do something about reparations, cut the check.’

Sephora located at 119 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District was left ransacked after it was looted and vandalized during the George Floyd protest in New York City on June 2

BLM activist Ariel Atkins in Chicago said she didn’t care if looters targeted high-end stores or corporations and claimed it was a form of reparations

He then digressed to say reparations should not come out of the pockets of everyday Americans, but rather the banks and other institutions who benefited from slavery.

MacCallum, appearing frustrated, again asked Newsome to answer her question on whether or not he believed it was ‘ethically okay’ to loot from corporations.

Newsome continued to talk over her, by further explaining how he believed reparations should be made to the black community.

‘In fairness, I listened to you and now I want you to answer my question,’ MacCallum said as Newsome continued his rant.

‘Do you agree that it’s okay to go in and break the windows at Gucci or Macy’s or Nike because it makes sure that that person eats and that person has clothes – that was my question to you,’ she said.

Newsome again skirted the question saying: ‘OK. Before I answer that, I want to ask you this: Do you think it’s okay that our government kills people in their homes like Breonna Taylor?’

‘No I don’t think that’s okay. Of course, I don’t think that’s okay,’ MacCallum said, ‘but you don’t answer my question.’

BLM demonstrations took over NYC following the death of George Floyd in May, with some protests escalating into riots with protesters looting businesses

Newsome, 43, told DailyMailTV in June, he believes his group can lead the ‘war on police’

Newsome, ignoring MacCallum, continued to speak out against the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, prompting her to wrap up the interview.

‘There’s two different issues here and I wish you had answered my question, which you said you would but you didn’t,’ she said as Newsome continued.

‘You’re having a circular conversation. You don’t wanna answer questions about looting and stealing,’ MacCallum added, as producers cut Newsome’s camera.

Newsome has been an outspoken figure for his BLM chapter since the protests erupted over George Floyd’s death.

In an interview with DailyMailTV in June, revealed the BLM group was ‘mobilizing’ its base and aims to develop a highly-trained ‘military’ arm to challenge police brutality head on.

He said the chapter planned to release a blueprint for change that involves Black Panther style armed ‘patrols’ monitoring the behavior of officers on the streets.

‘We want liberation. We want the power to determine our own destiny. We want freedom from an oppressive government, and we want the immediate end of government sanctioned murder by the police,’ he said.

‘And we prepare to stop these government sanctioned murders by any means necessary.’

Black Lives Matter has had tens of thousands of activists protesting the death of George Floyd in dozens of cities around America and across the world since his killing in May.

BLM’s Greater New York chapter has since emerged at the forefront of the movement as black rights become a topic for debate.

Newsome said he believes his group can lead the ‘war on police’.