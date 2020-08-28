New York crime wave continues with Manhattan apartment muggings

Two muggings that took place inside Manhattan apartment buildings have been caught on surveillance footage as the New York Police Department asks the public for help in finding the suspects amid a sharp spike in citywide crime.

One video shows a young man wearing a baseball cap wandering inside the lobby of a Manhattan residential building on Wednesday at around 1:45pm.

An 86-year-old woman is seen waiting for the elevator in the hallway as the man stands next to her with a cell phone in his hand.

When the elevator door opens, the woman begins walking toward it. That’s when the man is seen reaching for her necklace and yanking it off of her neck after a brief struggle.

Police are searching for the man on the right who was filmed on surveillance video mugging an 86-year-old woman (left) inside a New York City apartment building

The man is seen standing near the woman in the lobby of a building in Manhattan

Eventually, the two are seen standing near each other as they wait for the elevator

When the elevator arrives, the man lunges toward the woman, grabs her necklace from her neck, and runs off

The woman is seen above moments after she was mugged inside the building

He then flees the building.

Another surveillance video taken from the elevator of an apartment building near 1st Avenue and East 3rd Street shows a young man getting into an elevator with a young woman.

The man pulls out what appears to be a screwdriver and brandishes it in a threatening manner at the woman.

The woman then hands the man her wallet, which he empties out. He then takes a thick wad of cash and hands the wallet back before getting out of the elevator.

These two incidents are part of a months-long crime wave that has plagued the city that has seen large numbers of residents leave due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the disturbing uptick in criminal activity.

Another surveillance video taken from the elevator of an apartment building near 1st Avenue and East 3rd Street shows a young man getting into an elevator with a young woman. The man is seen holding what appears to be a screwdriver

The man who appears to be either in his 20s or 30s is seen wearing a dark-colored New York Yankees baseball cap and a white t-shirt

He is seen above removing cash from the woman’s wallet after she handed it over to him

The man grabbed the cash and left the elevator. NYPD is asking the public for help in tracking down this man

The situation has deteriorated to the point that the New York Police Department will increase weekend patrols citywide in hopes of stemming the rise in violent crime.

All uniformed officers below the rank of captain who normally have the weekend off will be deployed to the streets of the five boroughs beginning on Monday, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

As part of the new policy, two in three officers who now have weekends off will be asked to work on weekends. They will be compensated with days off during the middle of the week.

One-third of NYPD officers will remain on their current schedules.

An NYPD memo announcing the new policy attributed the change ‘to the combination of increased violence, ongoing protests, COVID-19 restrictions and reduction to overtime funding’ at the department.

The new policy will remain in effect until further notice.

NYPD officials declined to specify how many additional officers would be patrolling on weekends.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that violent crime is ‘painful’ and ‘horrible’. He recently announced $1 billion in NYPD budget cuts

Governor Andrew Cuomo has blamed police themselves for the rising crime, saying they have done ‘very little’ to come up with reform plans. Police are seen responding to a shooting in NYC earlier this month

The department leadership hopes boosting police presence on the weekends will deter violent crime – a good deal of which takes place at that time.

The NYPD has struggled to get a handle on the sharp increase in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a 162 per cent increase in the number of shooting victims and a 166 per cent increase in the number of shooting incidents during the four-week period that ended on August 23 compared to the same period last year, police data shows.

From January 1 through August 23, there was a 95 per cent increase in the number of shooting victims and 87 per cent increase in shootings compared to the same period in 2019.

During the four-week period ending on August 23, the city recorded 48 homicides – a 50 per cent increase from the 32 homicides that were recorded during the same period last year.

Between January 1 and August 23, the city recorded 280 homicides – a 35 per cent increase from 208 homicides that were recorded during the same period of 2019.

In the three-day period stretching from last Friday until Sunday, there were eight homicides.

During that same period last year, there was just one homicide.

The three-day stretch beginning last Friday also saw 35 shootings, according to the NYPD.

Pat Lynch, the President of the NYPD’s Police Benevolent Association union, has accused Democrat leaders of ‘surrendering American streets’ in a fiery Republican National Convention speech

In New York City, shootings were up 177 per cent in July when compared to the same month last year. NYPD officers are seen responding to the shooting murder of a man in Brooklyn last week

That’s a sharp increase from just nine shootings during the same period last year.

In July, murders were up 58.8 percent when compared to the same month last year. Shootings were up a staggering 177 per cent.

During a television interview on Monday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the new policy was necessary given the department’s limited resources.

‘We’re doing what we can with the resources we have and making sure that it’s all hands on deck,’ he said.

The commissioner said that his police force is experiencing officer attrition. The NYPD has also seen its overtime budget reduced after the city council approved funding cuts earlier this summer.

The department’s financial straits also forced it to shelve a plan to hire 1,000 additional police.

In June, city officials shifted some $1billion from the NYPD’s operating budget of $6billion.

It was seen as a response to growing calls to ‘defund’ the police after the NYPD’s handling of protests that ignited in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Video that was widely circulated on social media showed NYPD officers use force against protesters on several occasions.

Police reform has once again been thrust into the news this past week following Sunday’s shooting by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin, of a 29-year-old black man, Jacob Blake.

The NYPD has long been accused of failing to adequately address accusations that its personnel have used excessive force against civilians.

According to newly released data from last week, New York City police officers have faced more than 320,000 complaints from the public since the mid-1980s, but less than 3% resulted in penalties

The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union last Thursday published data on complaints against more than 81,000 current or former NYPD officers after prevailing in a fight with public safety unions that had sought to keep the records secret.

They include more than 18,000 complaints about ‘nasty words,’ cursing or ethnic and homophobic slurs; 2,200 allegations of officers using flashlights, radios or guns to beat people; 5,400 instances of guns allegedly being pulled or pointed; and more than 1,700 complaints of officers using chokeholds, which have long been banned by the department and were recently outlawed.

There were also more than two dozen complaints about conduct regarding animals.

The complaints touch virtually every part of the department, from beat cops to men and women who’ve ascended to top leadership posts.

The police killing of Floyd sparked nationwide calls to shift resources away from law enforcement, though some city officials have pushed back, saying that reducing the number of cops leaves minority communities more vulnerable to crime.

The city budget also includes across-the-board cuts in municipal services as officials predict a shortfall brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The anti-police backlash ignited by Floyd’s death has also led to public pressure that changes how officers enforce the law.

New York City police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn last month. Shootings in July were up 177 percent

Last week, an innocent bystander was shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn while he walked with his wife to buy toothpaste from a nearby store. Doctors fear he will never walk again after the bullet struck his spine

The NYPD released its comprehensive crime figures for the month of July 2020, showing shootings and murders were up when compared with the same time last year

Mayor Bill de Blasio last month signed legislation that would make it a misdemeanor for an officer to use a chokehold.

Top police officials like Shea and others have come out against the law, saying it would make officers more hesitant to stamp out crime.

Meanwhile, the head of one of New York’s most powerful police unions blames de Blasio and his party, the Democrats, for the surge in violent crime.

Pat Lynch, the president of the NYPD’s Police Benevolent Association, has accused Democratic leaders of ‘surrendering’ American streets in a fiery Republican National Convention speech.

Lynch’s pre-recorded address aired during Thursday night’s RNC, as dozens of cities across the country grapple with soaring crime rates and civil unrest.

‘The Democrats have walked away from us. They have walked away from police officers and they’ve walked away from the innocent people we protect. Democratic politicians have surrendered our streets and our institutions,’ Lynch stated.

‘They [Democrats] have hijacked and dismantled the criminal justice system. They have passed laws that have made it impossible for police officers to do our jobs effectively’.

It is the first time in at least three decades that the NYPD union has endorsed a presidential candidate.

Lynch went on to claim that the goal of the ‘radical left’ is to completely eliminate police altogether.

Earlier this year, New York City officials approved a $1billion cut to the NYPD’s operating budget in response to anti-police backlash in the wake of high-profile incidents including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Black Lives Matter protesters are seen above in Times Square on Monday

Critics of calls to defund the police say that it will result in a rise in violent crime that disproportionately affects minority communities

‘The radical left’s anti-law enforcement campaign… is about a message. The message is police officers are the enemy. The message is criminals have the right to resist arrest,’ he stated.

‘That’s the message echoing from City Halls and state houses across our country. It’s playing on a loop in the media. The criminals have heard that message and they’re taking full advantage.’

Meanwhile, five separate shootings were reported in New York City between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The victims were all aged in their teens and twenties. All are recovering in hospital.

Meanwhile, last week, an innocent bystander was shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn while he walked with his wife to buy toothpaste from a nearby store.

Doctors fear he will likely never walk again after the bullet struck his spine.

Police unions have blamed bail reform, police budget cuts, and anti-cop sentiment for the rise in violent crime.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo has blamed police themselves for the rising crime, saying they have done ‘very little’ to come up with reform plans.

He also threatened to pull funding from up to 500 departments across the state if they do not have reform plans in place by April 2021.

De Blasio said last week that violent crime is ‘painful’ and ‘horrible’ and said that the NYPD is ‘engaging the community more deeply’ to try to stem the tide.