New York sees 11 shootings with three dead in one weeknight

Three people are dead and 12 are wounded after a night of shooting mayhem across New York City, where violent crime continues to surge out of control.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least 11 separate shooting incidents spanning Brooklyn and the Bronx, where terrified residents have seen soaring violence in recent months.

It follows the release of surveillance footage showing a brazen broad-daylight drive-by shooting in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, which left an 18-year-old man dead in an area residents describe as a ‘shooting gallery.’

Thursday’s first fatality came around 10pm, when a 23-year-old man was shot in the head and shoulder outside of a McDonald’s in Downtown Brooklyn, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police respond to a McDonald’s in Downtown Brooklyn, where a 23-year-old man was fatally shot at about 10pm on Thursday night

Police recovered a gun at the scene, which they believe was dropped by the victim.

The shooter, described as a black male in his 20s standing five-foot-ten and wearing a white bucket hat and black shirt, fled north on Flatbush Avenue, and remains at large.

The two other fatal shootings took place in the East Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx, just a few hours apart.

At around 2am, a gunman opened fire in an apparent drive-by shooting on East 179th Street, striking three victims and killing one of them.

The deceased victim, a 60-year-old man, was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. Two others, ages 36 and 54, hospitalized in stable condition.

Then just two hours later, around 4.20am, a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in the back of the head on Park Avenue in the Bronx.

As well, shortly before noon on Friday, an innocent bystander was shot and wounded in the ankle while she was sitting inside a Brooklyn nail salon.

Shortly before noon on Friday, an innocent bystander was shot and wounded in the ankle while she was sitting inside a Brooklyn nail salon (above)

The 68-year-old woman was in a nail salon on Pitkin Avenue when shots rang out

The 68-year-old woman was in a nail salon on Pitkin Avenue when shots rang out. She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

The suspects, described as two men wearing all black and face masks, fled the scene and are still at large.

The other non-fatal shootings across the city on Thursday night and Friday morning included:

Brooklyn, 10.49pm: Confirmed shots fired at 572 Warren Street.

Brooklyn, 12.33am: Confirmed shots fired at 2525 Linden Boulevard.

Brooklyn, 12.56am: One shot. Female victim self-transported to Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center and arrived with a gunshot wound.

Brooklyn, 1.15am: Two shot. A 52-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder outside 397 East 49th street in East Flatbush. Suspects fled in SUV.

Bronx, 1.55am: Two shot. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm, and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the knee and back outside 1210 Gilbert Place. Police say the victims were uncooperative.

Bronx, 2.28am: Confirmed shots fired at 1210 Gilbert Place.

Brooklyn, 3.15am: One shot. A 27-year-old man was shot in front of 177 Sands Street. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Brooklyn, 3.30am: One shot. A 36-year-old man was shot in the right thigh outside 402 Nostrand Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant. He was hospitalized in stable condition and police describe him as highly uncooperative.

It follows the NYPD release of shocking footage from a shooting on Wednesday in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, that left an 18-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old man wounded.

Cops found a gun at the scene that may have been dropped by one of the victims.

‘This neighborhood is becoming a shooting gallery. Why won’t it just stop?’ one resident asked AM New York.

The NYPD released this shocking footage from a shooting on Wednesday in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, that left an 18-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old man wounded

It comes as the city endures a summer of soaring violent crime. Heat waves, high unemployment, and the grinding misery of social distancing restrictions have all contributed to an atmosphere in which tempers spin out of control, and verbal disputes between strangers often turn violent.

As well, gang violence and turf wars have contributed to the shootings, police say.

Last month, shooting incidents across the city were up 177 percent compared to last year. Murders were up 59 percent for the month, burglaries rose 31 percent, and auto thefts increased 53 percent.

Facing pressure from activists, as well as a mounting budget crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio cut $1 billion from the NYPD’s $6billion annual budget.

The mayor has also boasted of the large number of inmates released from Rikers Island due to the pandemic, proudly declaring that city jails had the lowest inmate population since World War II.

In the last five years the number of shootings fell to a low of 754 in 2018, but is now rising

De Blasio (seen earlier this month) said on Monday that violent crime is ‘painful’ and ‘horrible’ and said that the NYPD is ‘engaging the community more deeply’ to try to stem the tide

Police unions have blamed bail reform, police budget cuts, and anti-cop sentiment for the rise in violent crime.

Last week, the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the city’s largest police union, took the unprecedented step of endorsing President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has blamed police themselves for the rising crime, saying they have done ‘very little’ to come up with reform plans.

He also threatened to pull funding from up to 500 departments across the state if they do not have reform plans in place by April 2021.

De Blasio said on Monday that violent crime is ‘painful’ and ‘horrible’ and said that the NYPD is ‘engaging the community more deeply’ to try to stem the tide.