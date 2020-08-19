Newspaper Review: War over 774,000 jobs as Keyamo, Reps in fresh tussle (VIDEO)

Renewed war over 774,00 public jobs as N’Assembly rejects slots, Keyamo, Reps in a fresh tussle

EDO: PDP, APC bicker over tension ahead of polls, again, Obaseki, I’ve-Iyamu trade blames over the threat of violence

BLASPHEMY: Sharia council urges Ganduje to okay death sentence for Kano singer

