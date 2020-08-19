Neymar faces ban ahead of UCL final

Our Reporter

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly at risk of being banned for the Champions League final by UEFA after swapping shirts following his side’s semi-final success against RB Leipzig.

After PSG prevailed with a 3-0 victory against RB Leipzig in Portugal, Neymar swapped shirts with Leipzig’s Marcel Halstenberg.

Neymar is at risk of being banned for the Champions League final after breaking coronavirus rules.

Reports prior to the Champions League’s resumption indicated that players swapping shirts after games would receive a one game suspension and would have to self isolate for twelve days.

PSG will take on either Bayern Munich or Lyon in the final on Sunday.