NFF commends Zenith Bank

Our Reporter

THE Nigeria Football Federation has hailed one of their sponsors, Zenith Bank Plc, for its commitments to youth development in the country.

Apart from sponsoring the NFF, the apex bank has been promoting youth football with their NFF/Zenith Bank U-15 Super Eagles Championship.

According to a release by the NFF, the Executive Committee of the federation has mandated the Technical and Development Committee to submit a shortlist of candidates for the positions of Head Coaches of the U-15 Boys National Team among other national teams.

In the same vein, the federation has concluded plans to have a female version of the NFF/Zenith Bank U-15 after witnessing the success story of the male cadre.

Apart from looking for a coach for the U-15 boys, the NFF has also mandated its Youth Football Committee to conclude the modalities for the staging of the first-ever U-15 Future Super Falcons’ Tournament, in the mode of the NFF/Zenith Bank U15 Super Eagles Championship that has been running for the past four years.

