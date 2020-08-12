NFF Gives Sharing Formula For Beneficiaries Of N772m FIFA Relief Funds

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has announced how beneficiaries would share the N772 million ($2 million) COVID-19 relief funds given by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Nike and Coca-Cola.

FIFA gave the palliative to enable football teams to prepare for the 2020/2021 league season, following the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFF, after its Executive Committee meeting via a video conference on Monday, issued a communique stating that the total sum to be disbursed is made up of $1,000,000 (being FIFA’s support for restarting the football season); $500,0000 (being FIFA’s dedicated support for women’s football); $300,000 (CAF’s support to its Member Associations); $200,000 (NFF’s support from Sponsors’ Funds).

The NFF said:

“After consultations with the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the board endorsed the proposal from the secretariat for the lump sum of $2 million to be shared across the various clubs and governing bodies of the various leagues.

“Viz Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNWL), as a booster for their preparation ahead of the 2020/2021 League Season.”

Sharing Formula

The men’s football division will get N579 million ($1.5 million) while the women’s division will get N193 million ($500,000) allocated to them from FIFA with no share in the extra funds gotten from sponsors and CAF.

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), the Supporters Club, as well as Mascots have all been captured in the breakdown of the planned distribution of the relief funds.

SWAN has been earmarked to receive over N11 million ($30,000) while the Supporters Club, presently with different factions, will receive N9 million ($25,000).

Amaju Pinnick, the NFF President, promised to make the sharing formula of FIFA relief fund transparent.

