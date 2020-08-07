NFF inaugurates caretaker committee for Anambra FA

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has inaugurated a six-man Caretaker Committee to lead the Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA) for the next three months yesterday.

It will be recalled that the NFF had declared the election that threw up Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as the FA chairman, null and void.

The Chairman of Chairmen and member of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Board, Mr Ibrahim Gusau, who performed the inauguration in Awka, on behalf of President of NFF, Amaju Pinnick, said the committee was duly constituted since tenure of Ubah elapsed on August 2.

He further said that the electoral committee could not conduct election due to the state COVID-19 protocol.

According to Gusau, the committee headed by Mr Emeka Okeke of Aspire FC as Chairman, and Mr Victor Nwangwu as Vice Chairman, were to adopt and work with the existing Jude Anyadufu-led electoral committee as it was still valid to conduct a conclusive election.

Responding, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Emeka Okeke, promised to run an open door policy with a clear vision to deliver on his mandate within the stipulated period.

