NHRC condemns human trafficking, related practices

Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHC) has condemned the recurring practice of human trafficking and other acts that inhabit citizens’ enjoyment of constitutionally guaranteed rights to liberty, human dignity, among others.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu noted despite the abolition of slave trade several decades ago, many countries including Nigeria are still grappling with other forms of modern-day slavery such as human trafficking, sexual slavery, child/forced labour, prostitution, enlistment of minors in military service, servitude or removal of an organ for pecuniary benefits, osu, ohu and other cast systems, etc.

Ojukwu, in a statement he issued in commemoration of the 2020 International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade (IDRVS), called for a concerted effort to end all forms of modern-day slavery to pave the way for full enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria by all the rural and urban poor, the rich, the downtrodden, the displaced and the homeless.

NHRC’s spokesman, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed quoted Ojukwu, in the statement, noting that the long-term effects of the transatlantic slave trade, which also have some trappings of racism still reverberate across various societies globally.

Mohammed added: “He (Ojukwu) said all hands must be on deck to fight the menace, saying it is high time humanity came to terms with the tenets of human rights which are targeted at enhancing human dignity, equality, and respect for fundamental freedoms.

.”The relevant Sections of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the Universa Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and other regional and international human rights instruments to which Nigeria is a signatory, all condemn slavery in all its ramifications.

“He decried the disturbing trend where young Nigerian men, women, and girls are trafficked to various parts of the world including Saudi Arabia, Italy, Libya, etc in the name of searching for greener pasture only for them to become stranded and face various forms of inhuman and degrading treatments.

“He disclosed that the Commission is working assiduously with relevant agencies to stem the tide of all forms of modern-day slavery, servitude, and other related practices.

“He condemned the action of some parents locking up members of the families in solitary and inhuman confinement for years with little or no food thereby denying them of their human rights.

“Similarly, the Executive Secretary urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected migration, child abuse/molestation, and the attendant human rights violations to the commission (NAPTIP) or the police, for the necessary interventions accordingly.”