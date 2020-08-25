NIDCOM Warns Parents Against Sending Their Children To Schools In Northern Cyprus

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has warned parents against sending their children to schools in Northern Cyprus.

This follows several incessant and mysterious killing of Nigerians in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this on Monday when she received a delegation at her office, led by Justice Amina Bello, mother of a Nigerian student, Ibrahim Khaleel, who was allegedly killed in that country.

She called on parents to be weary of sending their wards to Northern Cyprus as the country is not recognized by the United Nations except the Republic of Turkey, adding that Nigeria has no diplomatic ties with that country.

The NIDCOM boss, however, insisted that the country should be blacklisted given the preponderance of Nigerian students who have died mysteriously in that country without any prosecution or compensation whatsoever.

“The time has come for us to blacklist all these Universities in Northern Cyprus and advise our students from seeking any form of admission there as it portends danger to their life and future”.

Read Full Statement Below: *DEATH OF IBRAHIM KHALEEL BELLO: NIDCOM DEMANDS JUSTICE, URGES STUDENTS TO AVOID NORTHERN CYPRUS UNIVERSITIES Abuja, Aug. 24, 2020 .

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has demanded that justice must be served accordingly on the sudden death of a 25-year old Nigerian student in Northern Cyprus, Mr Ibrahim Khaleel Bello and others killed in such mysterious circumstances in the country. She made this passionate plea following a petition by Hon. Justice Amina Ahmad Bello, a Judge in Kaduna state High Court on the mysterious and , inexplicable death of her son, a third-year civil Engineering Degree student of Girne American University in Girne (Kyrenia), Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus ( TRNC) via Mersin 10, Turkey in Abuja on Monday. Dabiri-Erewa called on parents to be weary of sending their wards to Northern Cyprus as the country is not recognized by the United Nations except the Republic of Turkey, adding that Nigeria has no diplomatic ties with that country. She insisted that the Country should be blacklisted given the preponderance of Nigerian Students who have died mysteriously in that country without any prosecution or compensation whatsoever. She assured the delegation led by Justice Bello, that NIDCOM will work with the Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Mission in Turkey and other relevant agencies to ensure justice is done , saying “ the death of Ibrahim khaleel Bello should be a tipping point to end the continuous killings of Nigerian students in that Country.” Dabiri-Erewa reiterated her appeals to Nigerian parents to desist in sending their children to Northern Cyprus for any studies as most of the courses are not accredited and they end up killing the children., many of them unreported . ” The time has come for us to blacklist all these Universities in Northern Cyprus and advise our students from seeking any form of admission there as it portends danger to their life and future”, she said. She added that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation has already reported the matter to Interpol for further investigation. Earlier in an emotion-laden voice, Justice Amina Ahmad Bello, mother of the deceased, said her insistence on justice was not only for her son but also other Nigerian Students who have died mysteriously in the Girne American University Girne (Kyrenia), and other Universities in Northern Cyprus. She narrated how her son was allegedly murdered and covered up by the authorities in Northern Cyprus as welll as the University authorities claiming it was a suicide mission having fallen from a seven-storey building. She insisted that the report be investigated and all those found culpable be prosecuted as there was nothing to show that her son committed suicide. Justice Bello said hours before her son was killed, she spoke with him, and he was expressing fears on his safety in the University environment. ” I don’t believe it was an accident or a suicide as I went to Cyprus barely 24 hours it happened and got to the mortuary where there was no scratch or wound on his body. ” I suspected foul play that my son was killed as the school was non- challant in breaking the news to me on my arrival there” Justice Bello said hours before the boy died, he sent her a WhatsApp message that ” Mama, Please I want to come back home. Wallahi if i stay here, I will just die here without anybody batting an eyelash. I just need to come back home. Mama please try to understand that this isn’t a place for me”. She alleged that it is possible some of the killed Nigerian students’ vital organs were harvested as her son’s stomach was opened and sutured when the corpse was finally released. The late Ibrahim Khaleel Bello was among about 100 Nigerians killed and murdered in mysterious circumstances from 2016 to 2020 without prosecuting any of the assailants. Other victims include, Kennedy Taomwabwa Dede, 28, student of Eastern Mediterranean University and was killed on Feb. 1, 2018, Walshak Augustine Ngok, a student of Marine Engineering at Near East University, murdered on April 19, 2019. Others were Gabriel Soriwei, a first-year student of Electrical Electronics of Cyprus International University, Nicosia, Osabanjo Adeola Owoyale, 33, went missing and found dead on July 1, 2019. The list includes Augustine Wallies killed on April 19, 2019, Stanley Eteimo, 28 years, Hassan Babatunde, 28, murdered, Temitayo Adigun, killed, Kubiat Abasi Abraham Okon, 24, killed, Oziegbe Gospower Airekugose and Olasubomi Ope among others not reported. Signed

Gabriel Odu,

Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit,

NIDCOM ok

