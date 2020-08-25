NIESV to unveil Lagos Property Market Report

By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

All is set for the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos State Branch to launch the maiden edition of its flagship real estate data project, entitled: “Lagos Property Market Consensus Report”.

The Chairman of the Branch, Adedotun Bamigbola, said the report is by the Research and Development Sub-committee of the Lagos State Branch of the Institution, on property market in Lagos with contributions from 172 firms of estate surveyors and valuers across the state, to guide investors, residents and the public sector on real estate investment and housing need decisions.

According to him, the body of estate surveyors and valuers in the state would continue to deliver the report that provides reliable real estate data quarterly, but in this year bi-yearly, because of the effects of COVID-19 on of the economy.

He said: “Over the years, there has been a dearth, if not a complete non-existence, of property market data in Nigeria, despite the important nature of housing and real estate investments in every economy.