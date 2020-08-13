Niger Delta Youths seek NASS intervention in NDDC probe

Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Youths under the aegis of Niger Delta Initiative for Development (NDID), have petitioned the leadership of the National Assembly to monitor the activities of the adhoc Committees investigating financial malfeasance in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In the letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and signed its National President, Mr. Malachi Chukwuka, the group, demanded the immediate suspension of all the members of the Committee, who mentioned in the NDDC contract scandal.

The letter read, “We, Niger Delta youths, hereby call on the Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila as a matter of urgency to suspend all members of the committee on (NDDC) in the two chambers that their names appeared in the NDDC contracts scandal.

“They should resign honorably for looting the resources meant for the development of the Niger Delta subjecting the people of the region to untold hardship.

“They are the real enemies of the region. We call on NDDC Interim management Board as a matter of urgency to check the so called Directors and also let them proceed for training.

“The training is necessary because they are incompetent in their presentation at the National Assembly there by putting the IMC into ridicule. We make bold to say categorically that some of the problems of IMC today are caused by these incompetent Directors”.

According to the letter, “the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, is not corrupt but the romance between Joy Nunieh and these new Directors is responsible for the conflicting figures in the NDDC presentation at the NASS”

“We thank Mr. President for believing in the Interim Management Board of the NDDC and at the same time trusting the Minister of Niger Delta affairs Godswill Akpabio for his uncommon transformation of the NDDC and the region.”

