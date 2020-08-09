Niger distributes safety tools to public schools

By Justina Asishana, Minna

Niger State government has distributed Covid-19 safety materials to over 50,000 students and teachers in public schools across the state.

This is in line with the continued preparation towards the August 10 date for re-opening of exit classes.

The State Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hanatu Jibrin made the distribution during a sensitisation meeting on the re-opening of schools held in Minna, Niger State.

The commissioner said the government has provided face masks, sanitisers, liquid hand wash, hand washers, temperature thermometers, disinfectant, fumigators and dustbins.

Jibrin also said the ministry will organise health safety protocols for public and private schools, stating that it is mandatory for every school administrator to attend.

The decision of distributing the safety materials to only public schools across the state did not go down well with some of the private school administrators in attendance, who in protest, queried why private schools were not included among the beneficiaries.

In response, the commissioner explained that the state government wished to distribute the safety materials to all schools but was handicapped by lack of funds.

She however said the government is “giving them (all schools) educational posters about Covid-19 that will tell the teachers and students what to expect while in school. More windows will open, so we will see how it goes.”

The commissioner urged all school administrators to take extra precautions and be ambassadors in the fight against Covid-19 in their various communities.

The Niger State Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Mr Femi Alalade lauded the state government for the sensitisation programme.

On the complaints of his members about the distribution of the safety materials, Alalade said they have been assured that the private schools will be given later.

“We have been told that we will be given but it will not go round all the private schools. The reason why private schools are not captured in this phrase is because of the lack of data, as some private schools do not have proper data with the ministry of education.”

Another administrator, Saidu Abdul of Himma International College, commended the state government for the measures, even as he acknowledged its problem of lean purse.

