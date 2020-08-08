News From Africa

Nigeria: 325 More Nigerians Evacuated From U.S.

By
0
Post Views: Visits 22

[Premium Times] The sixth evacuation flight from the U.S. has departed for Abuja and Lagos with 325 passengers on board.

Speakers condemn siege on Edo Assembly

Previous article

Tanzania: Five Poachers ‘Share’ 60-180 Year Jail Term

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa