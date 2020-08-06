News From Africa

Nigeria: Are 80% of All Diseases Transmitted By Hand? Doctor’s Claim Is Misleading

By
0
Post Views: Visits 23

[Africa Check] Are the majority of diseases in the world transmitted “by hand”, as a Twitter user in Nigeria has claimed?

Zamfara Visit: Shinkafi emir accepts 5 council members’ resignation over Fani-Kayode’s chieftaincy title

Previous article

Combating terrorism amid COVID-19

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa