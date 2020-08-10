Nigeria: Buhari Approves Judicial Panel of Enquiry Over Allegations Against Magu

[Leadership] Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act (Cap T21, LFN, 2004), to investigate the alleged financial impropriety and mismanagement of recovered assets levelled against the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

