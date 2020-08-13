Nigeria Completes 11 Projects To Promote Digital Economy

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, has announced the completion of 11 projects to drive its Digital Economy scheme.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, made the announcement during the phase 2 commissioning of Nigeria’s Digital Economy drive.

He noted that the Government has been pushing the Digital Economy in a bid to create growth and diversify economic productivity in the nation, starting with the economic diversification drive which was added to the portfolio of the Ministry of Communications.

In July 2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) moved to create a Digital Economy Department, which will be responsible for promoting the novel economic agenda of the federal government.

The department was tasked with renewing the NCCs strategy for delivering its programmes and policies, as well as giving the necessary push to promote the national economy.

The 11 projects were launched with the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and would be operated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA) Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST ) and The Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

The projects commissioned include:

Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) llorin, Kwara State.

Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) Calabar, Cross River State.

School Knowledge Centre (SKC), Gombe State.

Information Technology Innovation Centre, Kogi State.

Tertiary Institution Knowledge Centre (TIKC), Delta State.

New Neighborhood Post Office, Delta State.

Remodelled National Mail Exchange Centre, Bayelsa State.

e-Health/Data Sharing Centre, Bauchi State.

Virtual Examination Centre, Borno State.

Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Jigawa State.

Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Imo State.

