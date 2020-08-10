News From Africa

Nigeria: Covid-19 Cases Rise By 437 to 46,577

By
0
Post Views: Visits 47

[This Day] Nigeria has recorded 437 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 46,577 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Osimhen: Ngerem urges MOS, NFF to support elite athletes

Previous article

What next for Ajayi?

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa