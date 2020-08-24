Nigeria: Dogara Denies 2023 Vice Presidency Ambition

Former House of Representatives speaker Yakubu Dogara has dispelled claims he is eyeing a vice presidency in 2023 polls.

Dogara recently left Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing differences with governor of his home state of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed of the PDP.

Since then, the social media space has been inundated with stories and images of the former lawmaker indicating he would contest a joint ticket with the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, who is said to be warming up to contest presidency.

His special adviser on media Turaki Hassan put out a statement on Sunday, saying “2023 is still years away and therefore, it is unnecessary, distracting and insensitive to start making unfounded declarations at this time when all hands ought to be on deck in tackling the challenges of our nationhood.

“Furthermore, to our best knowledge, no political party sells nomination and expression of interest forms for the post of a running mate as he/she is only appointed or selected by a flag bearer.

“It is therefore preposterous for anyone to claim that someone is running for the position of VP when no flag-bearer has emerged,” he said.