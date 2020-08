[Daily Trust] The Presidency has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to first sack its incumbent governors and senators undergoing trials in courts in order to have a moral ground to talk on corruption allegation against the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

