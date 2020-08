[Daily Trust] Benin — Crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly took a new twist as 14 members-elect, who were refused inauguration last year and three lawmakers who had endorsed the governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, elected Victor Edoro, as a parallel speaker.

