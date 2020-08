[Premium Times] A high-level reflection webinar on new governance models in the downstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, August 12, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring the velvet rank of the nation’s economic and energy policy experts.

