News From Africa

Nigeria: Former Nigerian Senator, Buruji Kashamu, Is Dead

By
0
Post Views: Visits 50

[Premium Times] The former senator and businessman, Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

Nigeria: Airforce Commissions 114 Medics, As Buhari Demands Absolute Loyalty to Nigeria

Previous article

Nasarawa Assembly to appeal judgment nullifying indictment of former SSG

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa