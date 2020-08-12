Nigeria: Govt to Review 18-Year-Old Trade Policy

[This Day] The acting Chief Trade Negotiator/Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Mr. Victor Liman, yesterday said efforts are ongoing to update the country’s trade policy document to reflect modern economic realities.
[This Day] The acting Chief Trade Negotiator/Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Mr. Victor Liman, yesterday said efforts are ongoing to update the country’s trade policy document to reflect modern economic realities.
Comments