Nigeria: Helicopter Crash – Sanwo-Olu, Obaseki, Tinubu Commiserate With Victims’ Families

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC , Bola Tinubu have commiserated with families, friends and associates of the victims of the unfortunate helicopter crash in Opebi, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his condolence in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Friday.

The helicopter, belonging to Quorum Aviation, had crashed into a building at 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja around noon, leaving two persons on board dead and one injured.

Sanwo-Olu promised that his government would work with all the relevant Federal Government agencies to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the accident, so as to prevent a reoccurrence in the future.

The governor urged residents of Opebi and its surrounding to go about their business peacefully.

“There is nothing to fear as men and officers of the state emergency services were promptly deployed to the scene of the crash and they have brought everything under control,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, the environment is also safe and secure.

Obaseki condoles with Sanwo-Olu, Lagos govt over crash

Obaseki, in a statement, commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the two dead victims of the crash.

According to him, “I condole with the government and people of Lagos State over the unfortunate helicopter crash in the Ikeja axis of the state, which claimed two lives. Our prayers are with the families of the departed soul and we pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I send condolences to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team, who are doing everything possible to manage the situation and bring comfort to the families of the deceased.”

Tinubu calls for investigation

Tinubu’s condolence was contained in a statement issued by his Media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman in Lagos.

Tinubu called on the aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the crash

He prayed that God console the families of the victims and grant the deceased eternal rest.

He also wished the survivor of the crash soonest recovery