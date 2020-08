[Premium Times] Rape and related sexual violence happen every day in many parts of Nigeria. But it is more prevalent in environments where structures needed for the protection of the victims are missing. Places like camps for persons displaced by Boko Haram or any other kind of conflict leave the female-child particularly more vulnerable to rape.

The post Nigeria: How Boko Haram-Displaced Women, Girls Are Sexually Abused At Refugee Camps appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...