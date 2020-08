[Daily Trust] Two maize farmers associations, Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) and Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN), have received N29 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) to produce over 20 million metric tonnes of maize for the wet season.

