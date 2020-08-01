Nigeria is without direction, needs God’s intervention – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigeria is without direction and needs God’s intervention.

Speaking on Saturday in Uyo during the commissioning of the 1,000 sitting capacity of PDP State Secretariat, Secondus said the country was in need of truthful, honest and trusted leaders, and called for prayers for the nation.

“Our country today need leaders who will be truthful, honest and trusted, and by the grace of God you are one of them.

“The PDP has shown clearly that we have the best governors because of the role call of achievements and the country can confirm what they have seen.

“Without good leadership, you cannot have this Secretariat.

“Our county needs a lot of prayers.

“A country with no direction, without a captain, we need a lot of prayers.

“You all know what we are going through.

“We need God’s intervention.

The PDP National Chairman, who commended the leadership role of Governor Udom Emmanuel, and attributed the completion of the new state secretariat to his efforts, said the infrastructure is competing with the PDP National secretariat.

“Your Excellency, that shows the manifestation of your leadership.

“When you show leadership by example and your followers show faith in their leaders, that means the leader has done well.

“I can see you are a leader that has shown leadership and your followers are following you with curiosity, and they have seen the works you have shown in Akwa Ibom State.

“We are happy and grateful to the leadership of Akwa Ibom for providing an edifice that will be ranking with, I don’t know the party, is it the other party that?

“What we must emphasize today is to build institutions.

“What we must do in this country is to groom young people that will become leaders to take over the leadership of the country.

“Akwa Ibom has done well in that regard.

“PDP is becoming stronger and stronger everyday, we have rediscovered ourself.

“Anyone from any part of the country can aspire to become anything and realise their dreams in PDP.

“Akwa Ibom is a state where every other state should follow,” he stated.

Also speaking, Governor Udom Emmanuel, who said party members were looking up to PDP at the National level to take over governance of the country, noted that the party was still waxing strong.

Emmanuel explained that the secretariat was completed with 100 percent direct labour, adding that the outgoing State PDP Chairman, Mr Paul Ekpo, had achieved his purpose through the completion of the secretariat.

He said it would have been unfair if the PDP did not have the secretariat in the state since it has been the only party that has moved the state forward.

