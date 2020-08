Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the country is making progress to reverse the United States suspension of the issuance of immigrant visas to Nigerian passport holders. “I also note the progress made by Nigeria towards the removal of the visa restrictions as two out of the six areas of concern raised by the […]

