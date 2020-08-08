News From Africa

Nigeria: NDDC Paid Officials N85.6 Million to Attend UK Graduation Ceremony During Lockdown

By
0
Post Views: Visits 35

[Premium Times] A Senate report has revealed how top management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) paid themselves N85.6 million to attend a graduation ceremony in the United Kingdom at a time Nigeria was on lockdown and airports shut.

Double Honours As Another Nigerian Is Appointed Judge In The United States

Previous article

WHO scales up COVID-19, TB search with mobile testing in Kaduna communities

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa